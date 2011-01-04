By Kat Giantis

It's out with the old and in with the new for Kelly Osbourne, who has apparently landed a beau a week after launching a Twitter attack against ex-fiancé Luke Worrall, or, as she prefers to call him, "the biggest piece of s---."

Us identifies Kelly's latest guy as a British musician named Rob Damiani, who bears a bit of a resemblance to a young Bob Saget.

"This is the best/happiest I have felt in a long time," she enthusiastically tweeted on Monday. "Life can change so quickly when you take out all your trash!!!"

Kelly stepped out with Damiani just in time for the release of her interview with the February issue of Cosmopolitan UK. In the sit-down, which took place in November, Kelly admits she hasn't been with anyone since her summer split from Worrall.

"I think we need to spend time working on ourselves," she said. "I'm 26, and Luke is 21. We still have a lot to learn about life. A lot of mistakes were made, a lot of bad things were said."

That's clearly an understatement in light of Osbourne's recent Twitter tirade, in which she accused Worrall of betraying her and using her.

"He is the worst thing that ever happened to me," she ranted. "I am and always will be 2 good 4 [him]."

And odds are Kelly now regrets telling Cosmo that she's still "head over heels in love" with her former flame.

According to Us, she has been "walking around with a heavy heart" for months until meeting Damiani.

"She spent most of the holidays in the UK lying in bed depressed until her friends finally dragged her out to a club," shares an insider. "She was standing against a wall not having fun and not really talking to anyone and out of no where a boy came up to her and started chatting her up. They were pretty inseparable from that point on."

Osbourne is currently in New Orleans filming the Miley Cyrus Veronica Mars movie detective flick "So Undercover," and the source says that "it's like the old Kelly is back. She's happy and glowing!"

Unfortunately, that glow might be from food poisoning.

"I never want to eat shrimp again :(," she tweeted on Tuesday. "Not sure weather [sic] I am going to throw up out my a-- or mouth right now on bathroom floor dying!!!"

We wish Rob good luck and gently suggest he try to break Kelly of her Twitter habit sooner rather than later.

