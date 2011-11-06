Kelly Osbourne is on the mend.

The 27-year-old "E! Fashion Police" co-host and "Dancing With the Stars" alum was treated at a Miami hospital this weekend after a scary incident that left her with a head injury.

"Long story short, I cracked my head open then kept passing out," Osbourne -- who was in Miami to attend a model casting call for Madonna's Material Girl clothing line -- Tweeted Sunday. "I have the all clear [and] my mum [Sharon Osbourne] came to get me."

While details are unclear as to the circumstances of her injury, Osbourne encouraged fans to watch her mom's daytime series, "The Talk," on Monday for the full story.

"I just want to thank all the incredible doctors and nurses at Mercy hospital in Miami for taking such good care of me," Osbourne tweeted. "You guys really are amazing!"

