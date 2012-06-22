Entertainment Tonight.

Kelly Osbourne, her brother Jack and his newborn daughter Pearl shared some quality time together on Thursday night.

The proud aunt shared the snap with her millions of Twitter followers as the three gathered around the couch to watch Jack's emotional one-on-one with Piers Morgan, detailing his recent struggles with multiple sclerosis.

"Watching my brother @mrjacko on @piersmorgan balling my eye's out!" wrote Kelly earlier that night. "You have no idea how much you are helping people Jack! #ProudSister"

On Monday, Jack announced he'd been diagnosed with MS. The news came just weeks after he and fiancee Lisa Stelly welcomed daughter Pearl to their family.

