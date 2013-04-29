Kelly Osbourne is a slim-down show-off, and rightfully so! The E! Fashion Police cohost flaunted her figure in a bright red-and-floral bikini during a recent trip to Australia on Saturday, Aug. 27, proving that her years of hard work and exercise have definitely paid off.

Osbourne, 28, showed off her taut belly and a big smile as she spent the day by the pool alongside fiance Matthew Mosshart and a few pals. The former reality star was in town to promote Australian's women magazine Cleo (for which she is a contributing columnist) and sit down for an interview and photo shoot with The Daily Telegraph.

"Longest ponytail extension of life!" she captioned one image she shared on Twitter, which featured a silver-purple hued ponytail stretching several feet from the back of her head.

The TV host previously opened up about her struggles to slim down in a recent issue of Self magazine, saying that it took plenty of "baby steps" to shed 70 pounds over the course of four years.

"If you jump in the deep end, you're probably going to drown because you're just not going to like it," she told the magazine. "It starts by realizing you don't have to walk on a treadmill to work out. You can hike, kayak or say, 'Okay, I'm going to go out with my friends and not drink, and dance my a-- off, and that's the same as working out.' Like, people don't realize that you just have to be physical, that's it."

Osbourne also noted that her health scare earlier this year really woke her up to the importance of taking care of her body and being conscious of her health.

"I never want to take my good health for granted," she said, referring to her shocking March 7 on-set seizure. "The seizure was 60 seconds, but those 60 seconds will change my life for the better forever. I've worked hard to get in shape, and I'm going to continue. Not because being 'skinny' is important, but because I want to feel good."

