Now that's some bling! After recently confirming that she's been engaged to 29-year-old vegan baker Matthew Mosshart for six months, E! Fashion Police host Kelly Osbourne showed off her custom Tiffany ring -- plus a bedazzled manicure -- via Instagram on Saturday, July 20. "Loving my new manicure," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you Es Nails."

PHOTOS: Best celebrity engagement rings

In the July 29 issue of Us Weekly, Kelly, 28, reveals Mosshart, 29, proposed on a balcony overlooking the ocean on Jan. 1 in Anguilla. They waited to tell the world about their engagement, she says, until her sparkler was ready.

PHOTOS: Kelly Osbourne's body evolution

"I designed it to look like an earring that my father wore when I was little," says the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 64. "I used to hold my finger up to his ear when I was little and say, 'I want a ring like that.' Now I have one!"

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Osbourne's closet

Kelly says her parents were the first to know about her engagement; Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in its Feb. 4 issue. "She was just really happy," she says of mom Sharon Osbourne, 60. "She kind of expected it. Put it this way: Matthew's the only man I've brought home who my parents have liked more than me. Or who my dad hasn't called an absolute f-cker behind their back. Or tried to plot some way of getting rid of them!"

PHOTOS: The Osbourne family album

The lavender-haired star was previously engaged to model Luke Worrall. They called it quits in July 2010 following a two-year courtship.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Custom Engagement Ring From Matthew Mosshart