Kelly Osbourne has never been a fan of Christina Aguilera, but the 26-year-old took their feud to a new level during a recent episode of E!'s Fashion Police.

PHOTOS: Kelly Osbourne's body through the years

After Joan Rivers, 78, said Aguilera looked "stuffed into" a Givenchy LBD at an event in Munich, Germany last month (and likened her to "Snooki's Scandinavian cousin"), Osbourne chimed in: "Maybe she is just becoming the fat bitch she was born to be. I don't know. She was a c**t to me. And she bought my house!"

Osbourne's digs at 30-year-old Aguilera's fluctuating weight didn't end there. "She called me fat for so many f***ing years," Osbourne continued, "so you know what? F**k you! You're fat too."

VIDEO: Christina's Super Bowl slip-up

Ironically, Osbourne opened up to Us Weekly in Feb. 2010 about her own weight struggles. "I took more hell for being fat than I did for being an absolute raging drug addict. I will never understand that," the reality star, who checked into rehab for drug and alcohol addiction three times, said.

The 5-foot-2 Osbourne, who once weighed "almost 160" pounds, recalled once walking down the street when "some horrible obnoxious teenager screamed out a car window to me, 'You're fat!' I went to my parents [Sharon and Ozzy] bawling, 'I would rather be called ugly than be called fat!'"

PHOTOS: Stars who've been bullied for their weight

After years of yo-yo dieting, Osbourne shed more than 48 pounds thanks to her 2009 stint on Dancing With the Stars -- and she's kept it off since!

"I just commit to half an hour a day. It doesn't seem overwhelming and I can handle that," she told Us in Oct. 2010. "I do half an hour on the treadmill and when I feel like doing more, I'll do a few sit-ups and some weights."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly