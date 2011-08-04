Christina Aguilera isn't the only person who Kelly Osbourne has sartorial problems with. During a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, the outspoken 26-year-old slammed Duchess Catherine for frequently recycling her wardrobe.

PHOTOS: Kelly Osbourne's body through the years

"In England they're like, 'Look how thrifty she's being, showing the British public that the Royals are in a recession as well,'" Osbourne said. "Only in this country they call it a faux pas."

PHOTOS: Kate's stunning royal tour looks

Given the 29-year-old's new role as Duchess of Cambridge, Osbourne doesn't think she should have to repeat outfits by her favorite labels (including Diane von Furstenberg, Zara and Issa).

VIDEO: Relive every moment of the royal wedding

"I'm sorry, but if I had that job I would only wear it once," Osbourne said. "If I am going to be the future bloody Queen of England I'm going to wear that dress once because I'm giving up the rest of my life, all of my privacy. At least I can get a new dress every day!"

PHOTOS: Get Kate's budget-friendly style

Attempting to lighten the mood, Leno, 61, asked: "How about underpants? Would you throw them away?"

Osbourne replied: "Well, if I could, I would. That's a really good idea, actually."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly