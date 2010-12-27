Major holiday drama for Kelly Osbourne.

Late Monday and early Tuesday, the 26-year-old E! Fashion Police critic went off on an expletive-laden rant on ex-fiance Luke Worrall, with whom she parted ways in July after nearly two years together.

At first, Osbourne was vague, Tweeting: "Just found something out that has hurt my feelings so bad :( and christmas was going so well."

She added cryptically: "What do you do when someone lies in the darkest way and you try to tell the person that was lied to but they don't believe you? I think the best part of this situation is that I have been painted out to be the crazy one when all I did was tell the honest to God truth."

Finally, Osbourne (who is reportedly back in London for the holidays with parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne and her siblings) took aim at her British model ex, suggesting that a failed Christmas reconciliation went down. "Luke Worrall is the biggest piece of s---, he has been trying to get back with me, I only came home for Xmas to see him. Meanwhile, he has been f----- hundreds of girls ... behind my back."

She angrily continued: "All he did was use me. All girls, beware of @Luke_worral he is a using C---! He used me for my money and a free ride. He is lucky I am not spilling the whole truth about what he did!"

"He is the worst thing that ever happened to me," Osbourne sniped. "I don't give a f--- what happens to him anymore ... I am and always will be too good for him ... Darling, your pretty face will only get you so far because you don't have the brains to back it up."

"Don't think I have ever felt so stupid," she added. "He made a fool of me."

Explaining that she's going "off Twitter for a while," Osbourne noted, "never felt [heartbroken] like this in my life."

