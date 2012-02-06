She recently switched her hair color from lavender to gray, but Kelly Osbourne says the clock is ticking on experimenting with her ‘do.

"I'm 27, I've got three years left, the way I look at it, to have fun with [my hair color] because once you're 30, you look like a right idiot walking around with like rainbow, bright color hair and all different things like that," the E! "Fashion Police" host explained on her mom Sharon Osbourne's show, "The Talk," last week.

Osbourne revealed to Us Weekly how she ended up with the unusual hue. "I can't keep bleaching my hair and I want to grow it so I take breaks in between. I did it a year ago but it was more of a lavender gray, but I went straight gray this time."

"It's something I've wanted to do my whole life," she said during her appearance on "The Talk." "I've always wanted to be young and have gray hair."

