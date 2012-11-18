Kelly Osbourne has found a keeper in boyfriend of more than a year Matthew Mosshart -- and her famously close-knit clan agrees.

"Kelly's family loves her boyfriend," a source tells Us Weekly. "They think he's the nicest guy she's ever dated. He is very patient and down-to-earth."

PHOTOS: Celebrity PDA

Indeed, the vegan chef, 29, who moved cross-country from NYC to be with Osbourne in L.A., is helping the outspoken E! host, 28, learn to relax.

"She tends to be kind of a diva," explains a pal. "So his sweet nature is good for her."

And it shows.

PHOTOS: Kelly Osbourne's hair evolution

The pal adds, "Kelly is the happiest she's ever been. Her career is going well, and she's in a healthy relationship with a wonderful guy."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kelly Osbourne's Family "Loves" Her Boyfriend Matthew Mosshart