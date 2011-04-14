"All My Children" alumna Kelly Ripa saw the writing on the wall.

Ten days before ABC announced the end of the soap opera after 41 years, the daytime talk show host told Us she would be "sick to my stomach" if the show was canceled.

"I can't even think about that," the 40-year-old said. Ripa met hubby Mark Consuelos, 40, on the set back in 1995 when they played a couple on the show; the two eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and have three children together, Michael, 13, Lola, 9, and Joaquin, 8.

Ripa lamented, "'All My Children' means so much more to me than any place, because [Mark and I] met there, we had our children there, it was a big part of our lives, and I think that to cancel a show that has been on television for so many years, what are you going to replace it with? I mean I just don't know. I just feel like it's such a training ground for so many actors."

Other notable "All My Children" alumni include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, Melissa Leo, Josh Duhamel, Eva LaRue, Christian Slater, Rosie O'Donnell, Sarah Hyland, Jesse McCartney, Kim Delaney and Amanda Seyfried.

