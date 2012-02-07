Kelly Ripa's a real housewife in her downtime!

The talk show star, 41, tells the March issue of Good Housekeeping that she doesn't mind doting on hubby Mark Consuelos the old fashioned way.

"I make his coffee every day," she tells the magazine of Consuelos, 40, with whom she has three kids. "I cook him breakfast in bed every weekend: scrambled eggs with cheese, bacon, wheat toast, and coffee with cream. That’s what he wants. And I serve it to him on a tray."

And Ripa also takes pains to give her hunk some space, she adds. "I don't give him a hard time about seeing his friends. Or for doing things independently, like taking a weekend biking trip with his racing friends. He doesn't need to take me everywhere or do everything with me. I'm very much about us having our own separate time."

Consuelos won't ever be nagged at, either. "I don't give him a hard time about not doing things around the house, like taking out the trash."

How does the couple steal away downtime with Michael, 14, Lola, 10, and Joaquin, 8, underfoot?

"After the kids go to bed, we have a couple of hours when it's just us. We either talk about the day or watch one of our favorite TV shows. Otherwise, there'd be no time," she says.

"We used to go away, just the two of us, for three days to celebrate our anniversary every year. I can't remember the last time we did that."

