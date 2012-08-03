"Live With Kelly and Anderson?"

Kelly Ripa, 41, wishes pal Anderson Cooper, 45, could fill the c-ohost chair vacated by Regis Philbin last November.

PHOTOS: Regis Philbin's funniest moments on LIVE!

"We have a connection like nobody else," she tells Us Weekly. "I worship him!"

Alas, since Cooper headlines his own daytime show, Anderson, she says, "the search continues."

Front-runners Seth Meyers, 38, and Josh Groban, 31, will keep on vying for the seat -- but not for long.

PHOTOS: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and other costars who fell in love

"It's like 'The Bachelor,'" she says. "It's fun [to see different co-hosts], but you want the girl to settle down!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kelly Ripa On Dream Cohost Anderson Cooper: "I Worship Him!"

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Anderson Cooper Announces He's Gay

2012 Daytime Emmy Awards

Hottest Bikini Bodies: 40 and Over