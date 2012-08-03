Kelly Ripa On Dream Co-host Anderson Cooper: 'I Worship Him!'
"Live With Kelly and Anderson?"
Kelly Ripa, 41, wishes pal Anderson Cooper, 45, could fill the c-ohost chair vacated by Regis Philbin last November.
"We have a connection like nobody else," she tells Us Weekly. "I worship him!"
Alas, since Cooper headlines his own daytime show, Anderson, she says, "the search continues."
Front-runners Seth Meyers, 38, and Josh Groban, 31, will keep on vying for the seat -- but not for long.
"It's like 'The Bachelor,'" she says. "It's fun [to see different co-hosts], but you want the girl to settle down!"
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kelly Ripa On Dream Cohost Anderson Cooper: "I Worship Him!"
