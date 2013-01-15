Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos see themselves as this generation's Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. In the February issue of ELLE, "Live! With Kelly and Michael" host Ripa, 42, opens up about what first attracted her to the "American Horror Story: Asylum" actor, 41.

PHOTOS: Kelly Ripa and other stars who started on soap operas

"I was drawn to Mark because he was positively an alpha male, and I didn't think I would be drawn to that. But I just worship him. He makes me feel very safe," Ripa gushes of the actor, whom she met on the set of "All My Children." "I actually call him Desi, because the thing about Desi was that as much attention as Lucy got, Desi was always in charge."

(The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, are parents to Michael, 15, Lola, 11, and Joaquin, 9. They reside in New York.)

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa calls Us Weekly her 'Bible'

Ripa, who tells the magazine she's "dying to be cool" eve though she feels "really dorky" most days, also cops to getting Botox at least once a year.

PHOTOS: Regis Philbin's funniest moments

"Every seven months or so my eyelid skin rests on my eyelashes," she tells ELLE. "So I feel like it makes my makeup artist's life easier, and it makes my eyes look a little more open on TV, which is where I happen to work right now."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Michael Strahan talks about his gap-toothed grin

Where did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get married?

Long lasting Hollywood couples