Who could blame her? Kelly Rowland admits some intense, relatable truths about working alongside Beyonce in Destiny's Child in her new song, "Dirty Laundry."

In the piano ballad track, Rowland, 32, sings about overcoming feelings of jealousy towards her BFF Beyonce, 31, for her tremendous solo success following the girl group's split in 2006.

"When my sister was on stage/killing it like a motherf--ker/I was in rage/feeling it like a motherf--ker," she sings in the song, which premiered on her SoundCloud page. "Bird in a cafe/You'd never know what I was dealing with/Went our separate ways but I was happy she was killin' it/Bittersweet, she was up, I was down/No lie, I feel good for her but what do I do now?"

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland shares her ab workout

The lyrics continue, "I was going through some bulls---/Post-Survivor, she on fire/Who wanna hear my bulls---."

Making matters worse, Rowland also confesses in the song that she was in an abusive relationship at the same time she was dealing with her envy.

"Meanwhile this n--- putting his hand on me/Saying you don't know the half of this industry," she sings.

In a later part of the song, she adds, "I was battered/He hitting the window like it was me, until it shattered/He pulled me out and said, 'Don't nobody love you but me/Not your mama, not your daddy, and especially not Bey."

PHOTOS: What's in Kelly's bag

Although the song hints at a rough patch for Rowland and Beyonce today, today, the "Dilemma" singer is belting out a different tune.

Since reuniting with Beyonce and fellow Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams during the triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, the three women are closer than ever, she says.

In fact, on Wednesday, May 15, Rowland talked to Us Weekly about her pal, offering the "Love On Top" singer support following the news that she had to cancel her May 14 show in Belgium due to exhaustion and dehydration.

"When you're on stage, you definitely work hard," she explained Us. "Sometimes you forget how much it takes out of you and you think you can keep going. I think it's important to pace yourself. And she works so hard to put on a great show."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's super-tight corset at last week's Met Gala

"Dirty Laundry" is off Rowland's upcoming album, Talk a Good Game, which hits stores June 18.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kelly Rowland Admits She Was Jealous of Beyonce in Angry New Song