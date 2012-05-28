Here's what Hollywood was up to this week!

- Kelly Rowland and model Jessica White got cosy while DJ Kalkutta spun during a Grey Goose Hotel Noir event at Gansevoort Park in NYC.

- Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Torrie Wilson hanging out with Cindy Crawford at the launch of Rande Gerber's new Caliche Rum at Whiskey Park in NYC.

- Afrojack listening to dBerrie at Our House party at Avenue in NYC.

- Nicky and Paris Hilton taking over the DJ booth at the Ave A Soundcheck and Double Seven pop up at VIP Room in Cannes.

- Designer & Lockerz Chief Fashion Editor Stacy Igel hosting Miss USA & Miss Teen USA Contestants at the Boy Meets Girl Styling Lounge in NYC.

- Joe Jonas ordering a Lunchbox Special at Peanut Butter & Co in NYC.

- Debbie Gibson performing her greatest hits to a packed room at Culture Club in NYC.

- Lady Gaga checking out of the Extreme Wow Suite, where she ordered room service, after a stay at at W Taipei in China.

- Gerard Butler celebrating his film, Motor City, while drinking SodaStream sparkling water at The Art of Elysium's and Hollywood Domino PARADIS On Board m/y Harle-Cannes, France.

- British boy band The Wanted surrounded by screaming female fans during a recent performance at 1OAK Nightclub at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

- Couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum debuting their HBO film Earth Made of Glass, which they were Executive Producers on, at the Peabody Awards in NYC.

- Kendall and Kylie Jenner sharing calamari and rock shrimp at Stack Restaurant & Bar before heading to see The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

- Naomi Watts walking around checking the Picassos at the Christie’s Exhibition in display at the JW Marriott in Cannes.

- Gabrielle Union reading “Marmo Saves our Seas” to a group of children at the Volvo Ocean Race, sponsored by Puma, in Miami, FL.

- Ali Landry giving mommy advice about her favorite strollers and baby carriers at the New York Baby Show in NYC.

- Selma Blair talking about son Arthur while eating a burger – with no bun! - at Oliverio at the Avalon Hotel for lunch in Los Angeles.

- Anne Hathaway eating a seasonal salad while out to dinner with a male friend at M Café on Melrose in LA.

- Gym Class Heroes, performing for a small group MTV executives, at Woodward at the AMES in Boston.

- Jessica Alba enjoying the sun while wearing her Earnest Sewn Cotton Candy jeans in LA.

