She's just two weeks old and already Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy has her own fan club.

"She's absolutely beautiful," Beyonce's former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland gushed to E! News of the infant, born January 7 in New York City. "I just stared at her" during their first meeting. "She is so beautiful."

Taking baby Blue home from the hospital to a 2,200-square foot nursery at their home in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, the proud new parents will be able to outfit their tot in style, thanks to "auntie" Rowland, 30.

Though she remained mum on exactly what gifts she purchased for the little girl -- "that's between me and Blue," she demurred -- Rowland did confirm she'll be the best dressed star kid in town. "You best believe her auntie will have her dressed to impress," she told E!.

"We are in heaven," Beyonce, 30, and Jay-Z, 42, told Us Weekly in a statement after their daughter's birth. "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful….and it was the best experience of both of our lives."

