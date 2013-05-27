Kelly Rowland was really feeling the music during her performance at the Fillmore Silver Spring in Washington D.C. on Sunday, May 26. The former Destiny's Child band member was giving the audience a taste of her new hit "Dirty Laundry" when she became overwhelmed by her emotions and had to stop singing.

In a video from the performance, Rowland, 32, can be seen sitting and singing casually from a stool onstage, wearing jean shorts, a black bra-top and heavy black boots.

About four minutes into the song, however, the singer gets choked up just as she sings the line "Turnin' me against my sister," in reference to pal Beyonce, and sits hunched over onstage with her head in her hands as she struggles to compose herself.

The audience quickly comes to her assistance, chanting her name until she's able to wipe away her tears and continue on with the song.

"Doing this song for me was so therapeutic," she said during the show prior to the song. "Honesty, like my mama always says, is always the best policy."

The powerful ballad, which Rowland released on her SoundCloud page earlier this month, addresses her past relationships with abusive boyfriends, as well as her jealousy of Beyonce's success.

"When my sister was on stage/ Killing it like a motherf--ker/ I was in rage/ Feeling it like a motherf--ker," she sings on the track. "Bird in a cafe/ You'd never know what I was dealing with/ Went our separate ways but I was happy she was killin' it/ Bittersweet, she was up, I was down/ No lie, I feel good for her but what do I do now?"

Not that the singer isn't doing well for herself nowadays. In addition to her music career and upcoming album, Rowland will soon be making her break into TV as well, as a judge on The X Factor for the show's third season.

"I am very excited to be reuniting with Simon Cowell and The X Factor family," she said in a statement. "It feels great to be able to take this journey here at home in the states!"

