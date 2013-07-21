Kelly Rowland is definitely a survivor! The former Destiny's Child member was rescued offshore of Provincetown, Mass., on Friday, when the privately rented boat that she and her friends were whale watching in got caught in gusty winds.

PHOTOS: Kelly's amazing abs

According to the Wicked Local news site, five people, including the 32-year-old singer, were on a day trip whale watching when the boat reportedly became "disoriented in the gusty winds and high seas along with the haze which lowered visibility."

PHOTOS: Best girl groups of all time

Per Wicked Local, the group were able to contact the Coast Guard at the Stellwagen National Marine Sanctuary, where TowBoat US escorted their boat back to Provincetown. All were unharmed and reportedly OK.

Indeed, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the "Dirty Laundry" singer was shopping in Provincetown the following day on Saturday, browsing local furniture, art, and trying out some saltwater taffy.

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

Rowland's due to perform at her next concert on Aug. 17 in Waco, Tex.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

2013 Grammy Awards afterparties

2013 Grammy Awards

Bing: Best celebrity plastic surgery