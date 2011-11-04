Uh-oh. Looks like someone's got a case of the loose lips!

Kelly Rowland accidentally spilled the sex of Beyonce's baby in a recent interview with Bang Showbiz, apparently missing the memo that neither Beyonce nor her husband Jay-Z have commented on the gender of their baby since she announced her pregnancy in August.

While talking about what to get her BFF for her first baby shower, Rowland said, "I have no idea what I'm going to buy Beyonce at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won't be spoiled but she will be very well looked-after."

Guess the cat's (unofficially) out of the bag!

MORE: Beyonce Designing Her Own Maternity Line

Related stories on ETonline.com:

Justin Bieber: 'I Never Met Mariah Yeater'

Murray's Defense: Jackson at Fault for Own Death