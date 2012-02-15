-- Kelly Rutherford taking daughter Helena to the Barbie's Dream Closet fashion week event in NYC.

-- DJ Kiss performing at the Knicks game at NYC's Madison Square Garden while Kellan Lutz and Ben Stiller danced along.

-- Gabrielle Union getting a sneak peak of PUMA's new collection, in partnership with Mercedes GP Petronas and BMW Motorsport, at the PUMA Cho Shop in Las Vegas, NV.

-- Ed Burns attending the NYC Lover.ly Newlyweds screening.

-- Debra Messing and Kelly Rutherford sitting front row at the Diet Pepsi Style Studio Fashion Show in NYC.

-- Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde cuddling at the DeLeon Tequila party at Top of the Standard in NYC.

PHOTOS: Are these couples good together?

-- Sofia Vergara eating not one but two slices of pizza at Artichoke Basille's Pizzeria & Bar in NYC.

-- Lily Collins mingling with Jenna Dewan inside the Dress for Success Soiree at West Hollywood eatery Sherbourne.

-- Taryn Manning taking a break from her DJ stint to look for hairspray in the ladies room at the Pepsi/Pandora Grammy Pre-Party featuring the new Sony tablet at the Carondelet House in L.A.

-- Beck enjoying Valentine's Day lunch with his wife Marissa Ribisi at Farmshop in L.A.'s Brentwood area.

-- Matt Damon and his wife Luciana enjoying some alone time on Valentine’s Day at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge in NYC.

-- Kristin Cavallari accessorizing her LBD with Stella & Dot's Luxor Link bracelet at the Betsy Johnson Fall 2012 fashion show in NYC.

PHOTOS: Kristin Cavallari's best bikini moments

-- Shay Mitchell picking up a set of Sari bracelets and As you wish earrings at the Lia Sophia Social Fashion Suite in NYC.

-- Kris Humphries chatting up a girl with blonde hair at the Betsey Johnson Fall 2012 after-party at Stone Rose Lounge in NYC.

-- Cate Blanchett, Felicity Jones and chef Todd English catching up at the W Magazine Ever Changing Face of Beauty event on at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC.

-- NBA All-Star Deron Williams drinking a Stoli Elite cocktail while hosting Bonobos Better-Fitting suit collection launch party at Catch Roof in NYC.

-- Nina Dobrev catching up with her former Degrassi costar Shenae Grimes at NYLON and got2b's party in her honor at Mondrian SoHo in NYC.

-- Jill Zarin snacking on Pure Bars in NYC.

-- Rose McGowan taking the stairs to the Electric Room at Dream Downtown with friends and a glass of Chandon wine for Prabal Gurung's party in NYC.

-- Pharrell Williams introducing a performance by Yuna to a crowd gathered at the Converse Rubber Tracks in Brooklyn.

-- Natasha Bedingfield supporting her friend Estelle at the singer's All of Me Foundation Grammy Lounge at the Residences at W Hollywood sponsored by Monster Products & Empire CLS.

-- Gabrielle Union and boyfriend Dwyane Wade celebrating her February cover of Ocean Drive magazine at Bianca in the Delano hotel in Miami.

PHOTOS: Celebs who love athletes

-- New York Jets wide receiver Plaxico Antonio Burress meeting a friend at Living Room lounge at the W Fort Lauderdale.

-- Emmanuelle Chriqui attending the Gen Art New Garde fashion show in NYC.

-- Adrienne Bailon sipping a Pom Wonderful cocktail at Empire Hotel in NYC.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly