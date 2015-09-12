Kelly Clarkson has some bad news.

The "Heartbeat Song" singer took to Twitter to announce that she has to drop six concert dates on her "Piece by Piece" after doctors told her that she needed vocal rest.

"So bummed that I have to cancel some of my tour dates," the 33-year-old singer wrote. "This kills me, but doctors are saying I need to rest my voice!"

The cancelled shows are in Vienna, Virginia; Tampa, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Camden, New Jersey. According to Clarkson's announcement on Twitter, all ticket sales will be refunded at point of purchase.

The American Idol winner repeatedly let her fans know that she deeply regrets the situation. "I can't wait to get healthy and see y'all back on the road soon. I hate canceling," she tweeted. "And I am truly sorry to my fans that have been excited to see this show."

"Please know that I never cancel anything unless it's absolutely necessary," Clarkson added.

This isn't the first time the Clarkson's big voice had a scare. After giving birth to her daughter, River Rose, in June, she lost her voice and thought that her singing career was over.

"Afterwards was the part where I literally had a moment where I cried and drank wine all day," she admitted. "I was like, 'Oh, God, I'm not going to be a singer anymore!' I was bawling to my husband and like, completely hammered, just going, 'Oh my God, it's over, I don't know what I'm going to do. I guess I could do more charity work.' Like, I didn't know what I was going to do."

Luckily, her vocal loss was only temporary.

The "Piece by Piece" tour kicked off in July. Despite her short upcoming hiatus, it's expected to continue through November.