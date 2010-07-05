Just days after he announced his divorce to Camille Donatacci, actor Kelsey Grammer has addressed the rumor that he was out with a blond woman in New York, explaining the truth about how he spent his Father's Day.

"Some comments have surfaced about Father's Day. I don't know who is generating them but the truth is that I did call my kids that evening," the former "Frasier" actor wrote on his KelseyLive.com blog. "Frankly, I was surprised that they did not call me in the morning but I was thousands of miles away and working that day so I didn't give it a second thought."

The actor had moved to New York to star in the Broadway play "La Cage Aux Folles," while Donatacci and their two children were living in Los Angeles.

Grammer went on to explain what he did on Father's Day, saying he went to a matinee and took a drive upstate with some friends. He says he did not speak with his kids till that evening. "I have spoken to [Mason] and her brother Jude every day since and had called them every day before; perhaps it was foolish of me to expect a call on Father's Day, but frankly I did."

The actor also responded to a rumor that he was seen at a New York restaurant with a female companion. "A rumor from the 'bottom of the barrel set' has surfaced about me and a dirty blond at a restaurant in NYC. It was April and we were seen smooching at Five Napkin Burger. The dirty blond was my daughter Spencer, who was visiting that entire month. I do take issue with the characterization that we were smooching but surely if that were the case then even I admit it might be newsworthy in some fashion."

Mentioning the possibility of dating other people, he added, "Certainly, the time will come when I do see another woman. I expect Camille to see other men. I hope people and the press will understand that we are both free to carry on with our lives. I ask that everyone remain discreet for the sake of our children; I will certainly do so."

The blog entry ended on a positive note: "In closing, let me say that Camille and I shared many wonderful things throughout our years together; there were just a few things that we couldn't work out. Gossip and the rumor mill always thrive during times like these, as in the Father's Day story."

The former "Frasier" star will be hosting the "The TOD'nite Show" that will air on the new online social television network TODHD (Television On Demand in High Definition).

