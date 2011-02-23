Ginger prawns, filet mignon au poivre ... Looks like Kelsey Grammer is going all out for wedding number four!

This Friday the "Frasier" star, 56, is set to marry Kayte Walsh, 29, at a lavish wedding at the Plaza Hotel's famed Grand Ballroom in New York City. And the cost of dinner alone is a steep $215 per person, TMZ reports.

In addition to andouille en croute, slow-roasted turkey breast with chorizo stuffing and braised short-ribs, the multi-course meal boasts several options for vegetarians like Walsh, including goat cheese truffles and wild mushroom risotto.

Desserts, such as a bittersweet chocolate tart, will balance out a wedding cake by decadent designer Sylvia Weinstock.

Earlier this month Grammer finalized his divorce from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer, 42.

