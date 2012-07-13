LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte have a little Faith after the birth of a healthy baby girl early Friday.

The Grammers say they are thrilled at the arrival of their first child together, Faith Evangeline Elisa Grammer, who weighed six pounds and two ounces when born.

In a statement, the couple announced that although they had been expected twins, Kayte Grammer suffered a miscarriage several months ago. They wrote in a statement that there is a lingering sadness about the loss but they are celebrating their newborn and plan to have more children together.

The couple married in February 2011. Grammer and his 31-year-old wife recently renewed their vows in Las Vegas.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning actor and star of series such as "Cheers" and "Frasier" has four other children.