By Kat Giantis

Kelsey Grammer apparently wants to kick off the New Year as a married man, just not with the wife he currently has. TMZ says the unwisely optimistic actor, 55, is pushing for a quickie divorce from Camille, his missus of 13 years, so he can turn around and tie the knot with 29-year-old fiancée Kayte Walsh.

For those keeping score at home, this will be Kelsey's fourth trip to the altar. He's asking a judge to unhitch him as quickly as possible from the bottomless well of self-involvement that is Camille, with financial matters to be worked out later. If the request is approved, Kelsey could remarry as soon as January 1.

Maybe this time he'll be shrewd enough to get a prenuptial agreement.

During his prenup-free marriage to the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" blonde, Grammer reportedly racked up a $100 million-plus fortune, much of it in real estate, including homes in Los Angeles, Malibu, Hawaii, New York City, the Hamptons and Colorado.

RELATED: The year in hookups and breakups

Now, thanks to the 50-50 community property laws in California, the former "Frasier" star could end up shelling out more than $50 million to his almost-ex, who, a source tells TMZ, was the business savvy one in the relationship (yeah, yeah, it's a good bet that particular source has a few remodeled body parts and a name that rhymes with "chenille").

"They made a lot of smart decisions," explains the insider. "They were really a good team."

RELATED: Is Camille blackmailing Kelsey with private sex tapes?

Last week, Camille sniffled to "Extra" (via the London Daily Mail) that she had a teary time decorating the Christmas tree this year with just their two kids.

"It's not easy. The loneliness ... Kelsey and I, this was our favorite holiday to spend together," she said, adding crankily, "Someone gets engaged and tells you he's going to get married in January, and we're still legally married."

A source snipes to TMZ that Camille "is not surprised but continues to be disappointed at Kelsey's immature and disrespectful behavior."

Camille can cry her salty tears of regret and disappointment while curled up on a massive pile of $100 bills, which will apparently include a chunk of change from both "Cheers" and "Frasier."

Read more Hot Gossip