His divorce isn't final, but that's not stopping Kelsey Grammer from rushing down the aisle.

On Thursday's "Late Show With David Letterman," the actor confirms he and gal pal of several months, Kayte Walsh, 29, will wed next month.

"Kayte's my new girl, and we're planning to get married soon," he says. "Sometime in February."

And while his relationship with soon-to-be ex-wife Camille is definitely acrimonious -- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 42, implied on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show Wednesday that Kelsey is a secret cross-dresser -- the former Fraser actor, 55, says their children are handling things just fine.

"The kids seem to be doing okay, yeah," Grammer says of daughter Mason, 9, and son Jude, 6. "We've been spending quite a bit of time with them, Kayte and I."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See what other celebs hooked up and broke up in 2010

The most famous celebrity cheaters of 2010

Get the scoop on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: More hellish 'Housewives' romances

PHOTOS: See who else is planning to wed