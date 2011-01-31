Kelsey Grammer has booked The Plaza Hotel in New York for his upcoming wedding reception, even though his divorce has yet to be finalized.

RELATED: Romance Report for Jan. 31: Giggles, Gifts and Loss of Game

The former "Frasier" star is currently battling to end his marriage to longtime partner Camille so he can marry his new fiancee, Kayte Walsh, later this month.

RELATED: Kelsey thanks Kayte for 'enhancing love in my life'

The actor reportedly booked the premiere Manhattan venue for his wedding reception on Feb. 25, and has already sent out invites to the ceremony, according to New York Post gossip column Page Six.

A source tells the publication, "Kelsey and Kayte have booked the Plaza ballroom for the reception. Despite the lavish surroundings, they want an intimate wedding with less than 150 guests. Kayte has laid out all the details, all the timings. The room will be decorated all in white, including a white cake. There will be a very tight guest list, and they won't allow cameras in. They're flying a lot of Kayte's family members in from England and putting them all up at The Plaza."

VIDEO: Camille Grammer opens up about Kelsey on 'The View'

A representative for Grammer has confirmed the reception will take place at The Plaza.