Camille Who?

Kelsey Grammer might be in the midst of an ugly divorce, but the actor, who's currently starring in "La Cage Aux Folles" on Broadway, couldn't keep from gushing about fiancee Kayte Walsh, 29, on "Live with Regis and Kelly" Jan. 27.

"I'm doing great, I started doing this [the play] when I needed a change," he said. "This year's journey is about enhancing love in my life, and Kayte is responsible for a great deal of that."

The five-time Emmy winner, 55, who's trying to rush his divorce with estranged wife Camille so he can remarry next month, went on to say that he and Walsh are heading on a cross-country road trip where he'll let her pick the music.

Grammer talked about his four children (two with Camille, and one each with exes Doreen Alderman and Barrie Buckner) getting involved in the film industry, but said nothing about "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 42, or how she learned of his affair with Walsh while filming the show.

For her part, Camille hasn't kept so mum. Earlier this month, the Bravo personality hinted Grammer was a fan of cross-dressing when she told Howard Stern that Cage, about female impersonators, was the "right" play for him.

"I'm not discussing this now ... " she said. "You've got to ask his new [fiancee]."

