When Kelsey Grammer and his wife, Kayte Walsh, hit the Golden Globe red carpet tonight, she will not only be rocking a killer dress, but also a baby bump!

ETonline has confirmed that the Emmy-winning actor and his wife of 11 months are expecting their first child together.

This is the first child for Kayte, who miscarried in 2010, and the fifth for Kelsey, who has one daughter (actress Spencer Grammer) with his first wife Doreen Alderman, one daughter with stylist Barrie Buckner and two children with ex-wife, Camille Grammer.

