For Kelsey Grammer the world really is a stage.

A source tells UsMagazine.com the former Fraser star, 55, plans to wed gal pal Kayte Walsh, 29, on the stage of NYC's Longacre Theater -- the same spot where he just finished his run in La Cage Aux Folles.

Post-ceremony, the pair are planning a lavish reception at the Plaza Hotel's famed Grand Ballroom with a multi-course menu of ginger prawns, filet mignon au poivre, slow-roasted turkey breast with chorizo stuffing, and braised short-ribs.

The price tag? $215 per person for the dinner alone, TMZ reports.

Grammer finalized his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Camille, 42, just two weeks ago. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us in a statement, "I wish Kelsey and Kayte love and happiness in their new marriage."

