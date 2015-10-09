Tell us how you really feel! Kelsey Grammer is leaving nothing to the imagination with his thoughts on abortion. He's very firmly pro life.

The actor and his wife, Kayte, took to Instagram to wear matching anti-abortion shirts that bear a clear message about the hot button topic.

In the snap, posted to the joint Instagram account he shares with his wife, the actor wears a gray shirt with an illustration of a gun on it and the words, "Would it bother us more if they used guns?"

The T-shirt comes from the site, abort73.com. "Thank you for the tee @abort73!" read the caption of the snapshot showing a smiling Kelsey. Just a few days earlier, Kayte posted a snap of herself wearing a shirt with the same message.

The former "Frasier" star has been open about his political views in the past. In a 2011 interview with Pierce Morgan, he said he's a "bit of a rebel" for being so openly Republican in the entertainment industry, which tends to lean more Democratic.

"I don't tend to warm too well to people that tell me how I'm supposed to think," he said. "So, my life in Hollywood — I'm afraid I was destined to be a Republican."

He later said, "The tone of political assessment has changed. And honestly, the battle for the hearts and minds of the American people has taken on a bit more of a violent and narrow approach."

His views haven't made him an outcast in Hollywood, though. His industry pals, he said, "tolerate me somehow, because I can at least state myself eloquently."