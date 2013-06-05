Ken Jeong, 43, stars as Mr. Chow in The Hangover Part III, in theatres now. Here, he reveals his secrets to Us!

1. I used to be a full-time physician; I still have my medical license.

2. I run nearly every day, just a small distance to clear my head.

3. It was my idea to jump out of the trunk naked in The Hangover. My wife [doctor Tran Ho] approved, saying, "This will be the feel-good movie of the year. Every guy will go home feeling good about himself."

4. I am a coffee drinker.

5. I hate dressing up unless I have to, and I can't stand shopping for clothes.

6. My favorite movie of all time is The Godfather.

7. I love karaoke.

8. I even worked as an MC at a karaoke bar in New Orleans when I was in med school!

9. I did a lot of stand-up comedy prior to becoming an actor.

10. I could eat rice every day, and that's not because I'm Asian.

11. I'm not afraid to be lazy.

12. I am afraid of snakes and bees.

13. My kids [5-year-old twins Alexa and Zooey] think I laugh too loud.

14. I love the NBA.

15. My favorite basketball player of all time is Michael Jordan and my top book is Phil Jackson's Sacred Hoops.

16. As a kid, I played the violin.

17. Most of my friends are stand-up comics and doctors.

18. My wife and I watched the entire first season of 24 in one sitting and then had a collective panic attack.

19. My favorite TV show is BBC's The Office.

20. I am the disciplinarian in the family.

21. The first concert I ever went to was Prince on the Purple Rain tour.

22. I was born in Detroit.

23. I love watching SportsCenter.

24. I prefer beer to wine.

25. For The Hangover Part III, I performed a stunt more than 30 feet high, even though I have a massive fear of heights and cry on roller coasters.

