Ken Jeong: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me
Ken Jeong, 43, stars as Mr. Chow in The Hangover Part III, in theatres now. Here, he reveals his secrets to Us!
1. I used to be a full-time physician; I still have my medical license.
2. I run nearly every day, just a small distance to clear my head.
3. It was my idea to jump out of the trunk naked in The Hangover. My wife [doctor Tran Ho] approved, saying, "This will be the feel-good movie of the year. Every guy will go home feeling good about himself."
4. I am a coffee drinker.
5. I hate dressing up unless I have to, and I can't stand shopping for clothes.
6. My favorite movie of all time is The Godfather.
7. I love karaoke.
8. I even worked as an MC at a karaoke bar in New Orleans when I was in med school!
9. I did a lot of stand-up comedy prior to becoming an actor.
10. I could eat rice every day, and that's not because I'm Asian.
11. I'm not afraid to be lazy.
12. I am afraid of snakes and bees.
13. My kids [5-year-old twins Alexa and Zooey] think I laugh too loud.
14. I love the NBA.
15. My favorite basketball player of all time is Michael Jordan and my top book is Phil Jackson's Sacred Hoops.
16. As a kid, I played the violin.
17. Most of my friends are stand-up comics and doctors.
18. My wife and I watched the entire first season of 24 in one sitting and then had a collective panic attack.
19. My favorite TV show is BBC's The Office.
20. I am the disciplinarian in the family.
21. The first concert I ever went to was Prince on the Purple Rain tour.
22. I was born in Detroit.
23. I love watching SportsCenter.
24. I prefer beer to wine.
25. For The Hangover Part III, I performed a stunt more than 30 feet high, even though I have a massive fear of heights and cry on roller coasters.
