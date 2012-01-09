As part of the style team on The X Factor, hairstylist Ken Paves is charged with creating a wide array of hairstyles for each of the contestants. And when he's not working on the show, Paves keeps more than busy working on charitable endeavors, styling his celebrity clientele, and backing his line of hair products and Hairdo clip-in extensions (available at hairuwear.com). Paves is in one of the busiest times of his life as part of the glam squad on Simon Cowell's latest American series, which just finished its first season, but he's loving every minute. Read our Q&A.

PHOTOS: 10 fresh hairstyles to break you out of your style rut

BellaSugar: What's the best part about working on The X Factor?

Ken Paves: The best part for me has truly been to support these incredible artists and help them see a $5 million artist when they look in the mirror. I also love that Simon Cowell and The X Factor have given me a huge stage to celebrate such diverse beauty. Everyone in the world can relate to someone that has performed on this stage. I love that [contestant] Rachel Crow has become a beauty role model for young girls and women alike who thought before that a "hair makeover" meant straightening her amazing curls. We made them bigger and bigger. Kinky has conquered!

PHOTOS: The biggest celeb hair makeovers in 2011

BS: What are some examples of some of your biggest challenges and/or most memorable moments working on the show?

KP: This is a live show, so the timing. When we started, we had 32 people to get ready for a live show and had to share them with rehearsals, wardrobe, vocals, makeup, and their mentors. We had 20 minutes for each contestant to make them look like a $5 million star. Even when we got down to four [contestants left], we had two looks with them, two songs, two rehearsals, two everything.

PHOTOS: Stars reveal their red carpet skin secrets

BS: How is styling for TV different than styling at the salon or for the red carpet?

KP: The energy [at The X Factor] is crazy. This is like getting someone ready for the Grammys, but on steroids, because I am not just getting one performer ready, I am getting them all ready. I love it. It's like nothing I've ever done before. I am like a bear come Friday. I sleep!

Related Links:

5 Ways to Wear the Blunt Bang Trend

How to Look Even Better in 2012

Get a Sneak Peak at 2012 Makeup Trends

The 15 Sexiest Hairstyles in Movie History

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly