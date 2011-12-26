Kendall and Kylie Jenner Got Two Lab Puppies for Christmas
The Kardashian household size just increased by two bodies and eight legs.
Kris and Bruce Jenner made it a Christmas-to-remember by giving their teen daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, two chocolate lab puppies.
PHOTOS: The Kardashians' sexy beach vacation
"OMG OMG OMG!!!! Best Xmas present ever!!!!!!! 2 beautiful puppies!!!!! Ahhhh thanks mom and dad!!!!" Kendall, 16, tweeted on Saturday with a pic.
"One of my babies!" sister Kylie, 14, added with another pic.
PHOTO: See the Kardashian Christmas card
And although the matching pups are now part of the famous household, their names surprisingly don't begin with a K.
"Kendall & Kylie got 2 chocolate lab puppies for Christmas...A boy & a girl! Check out little Louis & Vuitton sleeping shhh," big sis Kim Kardashian tweeted Monday.
PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's terrible year
MORE FROM WONDERWALL: