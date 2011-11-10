Kendall Von D? Not quite.

Kendall Jenner's one 16th birthday wish was to get a tattoo. But with cameras rolling for her upcoming E! sweet 16 special, the fledgling model chickened out!

Tattoo artist Mario Barth tells the new Us Weekly -- on stands Friday -- why Jenner decided not to get inked. "She loved the design," he said. "But she was saying, 'I don't feel 100 percent. Can I wait?' She made the right call."

The tattoo was the words vous tees belles, French for "you are beautiful," and Jenner wanted them on the back of her neck.

Kim Kardashian will certainly be pleased by her little sister's last minute decision to hold off on a tattoo. She tells Us that even though Bruce and Kris Jenner signed a consent form, "Bruce will be so happy!"

"I'm not a fan of tattoos," Kardashian, 31, adds. "Especially at a young age when you change your mind so much."

