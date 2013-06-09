Kendall Jenner's family is doing just fine, thank you very much. In a new interview with The New York Times, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star refuted rumors that her parents, Bruce and Kris Jenner, were headed for a divorce.

"It’s just stupid; that’s not true," the 17-year-old said of reports on the matter.

Of the headlines that her parents -- married for 22 years -- are on the brink of a breakup, Jenner said she's learned to deflect the chatter about her famous clan.

"I don’t feel anything about it," she explained. "It doesn't hurt me. It’s not something that gets to me. I know the truth. I live with my parents, and I know what’s going on."

Kendall's dismissal comes only a few days after her half-sibling, Khloe Kardashian, told Jay Leno on Wednesday that while Bruce, 63, and Kris, 57, aren't splitting up, they are living in different houses.

"Well, they're not having problems but they still like to live apart, which is definitely different," the 28-year-old explained. "I'm not for that, but you know, to each their own. I don't compare relationships. I just think a little too much time apart maybe isn't the best thing."

Khloe continued, "They're like, 'Don't judge us. We've been married [22] years. "I'm like, 'I know people that have been married longer that still live together.'"

Despite the rumors revolving around her parents, Kendall, a model who has a PacSun clothing line with 15-year-old sister, Kylie, told the paper, "I enjoy the life I have."

