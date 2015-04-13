Water under the bridge? Yeah right! It seems like the Kardashian-Jenner's aren't about to make amends with Amber Rose anytime soon.

The famous family and the model have feuded over the last few months over social media. At the Coachella Music Festival, though, a more public shunning took place.

According to Us Weekly, Amber arrived at the McDonald's and Chevrolet Pool Party and was accidentally seated in a cabana that was reserved for Kendall Jenner and her friends. When Kendall arrived she saw Amber sitting in her VIP cabana and reportedly said, "No way, this is not happening."

Moments later, an escort told Amber she had to leave, to which Amber said, "Well, my drink is here!" but the escort insisted, prompting Amber to walk away.

Kendall's "mean girl" moment comes after a massive Twitter war ensued, in which Kendall's sis Kylie Jenner was predominantly in the crosshairs, due to her relationship with Tyga. Amber's BFF is Blac Chyna, who is Tyga's baby mama. It's also believed that Tyga left Blac Chyna for Kylie. Of course, it probably doesn't help that Amber also previously dated Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West.

The feud ended up involving other members of the Kardashian family, as well, with Khloe Kardashian calling out Amber for her stripper past.

The cat fight continues, it seems.