Kendall Jenner: I'm constantly criticized for being too skinny

Kendall Jenner has been taking the fashion world by storm since she signed with Wilhelmina Models in January 2010, and during that time, the 17-year-old learned just how harsh the industry can be. Covering the April issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the 5-foot-10 "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star speaks candidly about being bullied.

"I'm constantly criticized for being too skinny," she says. "I'm trying to gain weight, but my body won't let it happen. What people don't understand is that calling someone too skinny is the same as calling someone too fat. It's not a nice feeling."

Fortunately, Kendall has a strong support system to lift her spirits. "I go to them for different things," she says of her siblings. "Khloe is like my second mom, so whenever my little sister [Kylie] and I are fighting or we're fighting with our parents, we call Khloe. Kourtney is very realistic with things. She will tell you the cold, hard truth, even if it will make you cry, so whatever you're dealing with, if you want to talk to her, she'll be very realistic."

As for half-sister Kim Kardashian? Kendall says that the pregnant entrepreneur is also a good listener. "She's been through a lot, so we can go to Kim with anything and she'll have literally the best advice."

That advice has come in handy, Kendall says, as she grew up in front of the camera. "I am still pretty shy, but I've gotten much better because I'm always on set for photo shoots and I'm always filming with my family," she says.

Though she's designed a line for PacSun with Kylie, 15, Kendall insists she's not trying to follow in her half-sisters' footsteps. "I'm trying my best with what I want to do, which is modeling. I think I'm on my own career path and I don't really care what other people have to say about me being in the spotlight of my sisters," she says.

