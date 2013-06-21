Those Kadashian girls do love a good swimsuit photo. Reality star royalty Kendall Jenner may only be 17 years old, but once again she proves she isn't afraid to show the world her sexy side. On Thursday, the aspiring model Instagramed unairbrushed pics from a recent photoshoot, insuring all eyes would be on the second youngest in the Kardashian/Jenner tribe. But sorry, boys, she's still not legal ... yet.

In the photos, Kendall is pictured wearing a black swimsuit, belt and rocking a sky-high ponytail. Along with the snapshots, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote: "Some un-retouched shots from today's shoot with @adamfranzino. styling by @myangelica."

This isn't the first time Kim's little sis has used the social media site to document her fit form. While on a family vacation to Greece in April, Kendall used the opportunity to Instagram several pics of her in oh-so-many teeny bikinis. Sister Kim may be resting up after giving birth to daughter North West on June 15, but Kendall is going full-steam ahead with her modeling career and is showing no signs of slowing down. At this rate, the summer of 2013 is shaping up to be Kendall Jenner's Bikini Summer.

