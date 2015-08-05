She's got him in chains! Kendall Jenner, long linked to young Hollywood's biggest names, is reportedly dating her BFF's boyfriend's brother.

That, ladies and gentleman, would be Mr. Nick Jonas.

Us Weekly is claiming that the 22-year-old singer and the 19-year-old model have begun dating after Kendall's pal Gigi Hadid hooked them up. Gigi, mind you, is dating Joe Jonas and they've been dubbed G.I. Joe.

Gigi and Joe, according to Us, reintroduced Kendall to Nick recently. At the time, they apparently didn't tip their hand as to whether a romance could blossom.

"Gigi wants Kendall around all the time," a source told Us. "She thinks it would be fun for all of them to hang out."

Joe and Nick have said in multiple interviews that they are best friends, so getting the four of them together for group dates shouldn't be too difficult.

"They are all going to end up hanging out regardless, so it seems like a simple situation, which could be a lot of fun," the source adds.

So far, the romance has been under-the-radar and the two have been getting to know each other via text. "They had a flirty chemistry from the start," a second source told Us Weekly, adding that timing was right, considering Nick had just broken up with girlfriend Olivia Culpo. "Nick was single and looking to date and there was an obvious attraction," the source said. "He absolutely thinks she's hot."

The romance, for now at least, will remain private. But, it won't remain that way forever. A source said, "When they're ready and it turns official, we'll start seeing photos."