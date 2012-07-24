Kendall Jenner has walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, but this year, she's the face of the stylish event's annual "Fashion's Night Out" soiree.

Rocking a totally glam bouffant hairstyle and racy red lipstick, the 16-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dons a gorgeous gown (in 2012's on-trend hue, tangerine) that shows off her long legs and purple satin pumps in the ad promoting Beverly Center's Sept. 6, 2012 event.

"Each year we raise the bar to support Fashion's Night Out, this unique and artistic campaign reflects our diverse offering of luxury brands which mirrors the vibrant youthful direction of the Beverly Center customer," says Beverly Center's Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Susan Vance in a press release.

Jenner's runway-worthy look and oversized shoe box pay homage to Fashion's Night Out's mission, which is to entourage commerce by enticing shoppers with exclusive in-store specials like discounts, celebrity appearances and cocktails. The global initiative was launched in 2010 by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and has been fleshed out into a can't-miss affair that occurs every September during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week's Spring presentations in New York City.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kendall Jenner Shows Off Long Legs in Fashion's Night Out Ad Campaign