Kendall Jenner: I would love to model for Victoria's Secret

What would Miranda Kerr say? Kendall Jenner may be just kicking off her modeling career, but Kim Kardashian's younger half sister already has her sights set on an ambitious gig -- that could possibly involve a set of very iconic wings.

When asked whether she'd ever consider modeling for Victoria's Secret, Jenner, 17, said that she'd "love to."

"It's always been kind of a dream of mine," she told E! News. "It's a very great thing to do, and it's something I'd love to do."

The model and reality star may have some issues maintaining a "normal kid" life if she does opt to go after the high-profile gig, however. In the May issue of Cosmopolitan, she said that she sometimes just wants to be "left alone and be a normal kid for, like, five minutes."

So far, she has already graced the pages of Paper, Teen Vogue, OK! and Seventeen magazines, among others.

Jenner most recently modeled for a series of images in the Australian outback for a photography exhibit by Russell James, an experience that has pushed Jenner to even further explore the industry -- independent of sister Kylie, 15.

"Me and Kylie are sisters, but not everything we can always do together," she said. "She's not trying to be a model. She's trying to be more like a personality. We're trying to kind of separate ourselves -- not in a bad way!"

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star recently opened up to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, revealing that her own normal teenage struggles with body image have been exacerbated by critics who focus on her weight.

"I'm constantly criticized for being too skinny," the 5-foot-10 model said. "I'm trying to gain weight, but my body won't let it happen. What people don't understand is that calling someone too skinny is the same as calling someone too fat. It's not a nice feeling."

