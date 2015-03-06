Kendall Jenner had to fend off a female fan in Paris, who tried to kiss her on the Pont des Arts bridge while she was sightseeing on Friday with her fellow model pal Gigi Hadid. At one point, out of nowhere a young woman ran up to Jenner and attempted to give her a smooch. Security intervened and pulled the much too adoring fan away from a somewhat surprised Jenner. Jenner and Hadid are in Paris walking the runways of several Fashion Week shows.

French fans have seemingly been trying to get too close to a number of stars this past week. As Gossip Cop reported earlier, when Lady Gaga walked out of her hotel, a young male fan in a hoodie with a backpack got face-to-face with the singer before a bodyguard grabbed the guy and yanked him away in what some are terming a “chokehold.” And on Thursday night, as Gossip Cop pointed out, Robert Pattinson moved aside a young female autograph-seeker when she nudged up to him as he and FKA Twigs were heading towards an awaiting bus following her concert at the Casino de Paris.

Thankfully, none of the fans or celebrities have been injured in any of these close encounters.

