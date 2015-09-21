Kendall Jenner discusses how she’s handled her dad Caitlyn transitioning into a woman, admitting in a new interview that she’s known her father’s secret “since I was a kid,” though Bruce “never confirmed it.”

Kendall tells Women’s Wear Daily how her father becoming transgender has affected her. “It would probably be different for someone who didn’t have to live it through the media,” the reality star admits. “But it’s been a ride, for sure. It’s an adjustment. It’s something you have to get used to.”

Kendall further reveals, “I’ve known since I was a kid” that her father felt like was a woman inside. She explains, “He never confirmed it to me, but I’ve known for a very long time.” Kendall goes on say that even though her dad is the “same person,” Bruce becoming Caitlyn is “kind of like mourning the loss of someone, because it is.”

She adds, “My dad is my dad, but he’s not there physically anymore. But she lets me call her dad. That’s the last little piece of dad I’ve got.” Kendall also notes that the pronouns she uses to refer to her father can get confusing depending on what point in her dad’s history is being discussed.

Kendall also slams the tabloids for making up sensational stories about her. "The tabloids write the worst, most unrealistic things you could think of, like I'm pregnant with my sister's baby," she says.

