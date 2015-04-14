Kendall Jenner poses topless and flashes a nipple in a sexy new spread for GQ.

The 19-year-old model is the star of the May issue, and the bikini-clad pose she strikes on the cover is one of the tamest in the bunch. One of the other pictures showcases Jenner topless with her arms over her breasts. All she wears are Marc Jacob pants with the top of her panties peeking out, along with a necklace that goes right down to her cleavage.

In another eye-popping snapshot, Jenner has her Calvin Klein shorts undone and pulled down to expose her underwear. But it’s the top half likely to cause a stir, as it shows the teen in a tank top cropped so short, the bottom of her left nipple is exposed. A similar pic features Jenner holding on to her boobs, while yet another has the star in lingerie.

“All hail Keezus,” declares GQ, a spin on the “Yeezus” nickname of Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West. Of course, Jenner isn’t the first in her family to bare some skin for the GQ brand. As Gossip Cop reported, older sister Kim Kardashian was named GQ UK’s Woman of the Year last fall, and posed completely naked for the British magazine.

And, as Gossip Cop has also reported, Jenner has shown her breasts in previous photo shoots and fashion shows. Still, we expect some will have a hard time tearing themselves away from these new pictures.

