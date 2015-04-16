We already got a look at Kendall Jenner's sexy bikini-clad GQ cover on Wednesday, and in the accompanying interview out today, we get an intimate look at the 19-year-old's very unconventional life growing up -- and staying in -- the spotlight.

Though Kendall grew up in front of the cameras thanks to her family's hit E! reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" she does have a very clear line when it comes to parts of her private life.

And reports that her father, Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, is undergoing a gender transition is definitely crossing the line.

Clearly upset by the headlines -- most notably, an US Weekly cover reading, "Bruce's Journey: How He Told His Kids, Kendall & Kylie finally hear it from him as cameras roll!" -- Kendall lashes out when asked about it. "All that is bull----" she says. "I don't even know what they're talking about, so I have no idea."

"That's why this life is different," she adds about being asked to comment about the rumors surrounding her famous father. "That's why this life isn't normal. You know what I mean?"

But Kendall's life, of course, has never been "normal." She recalls Bruce teaching her to drive when she was only 10 years old, walking the red carpet at a young age, and even visiting the late Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch as a kid.

"I remember going, actually, and as I was leaving, Michael Jackson was coming in," she recalls. "And I was like, 'Oh, my God! That was Michael Jackson!'"

She says she and her 17-year-old sister Kylie didn't have a choice when it came to being famous.

"Me and my little sister were placed in ... Like, 'OK, there's gonna be a TV show around.' We didn't have a say," she says. "And how could we have a say? It was in our home. There was no way we couldn't be on it."

Though she clearly can't regret it now despite the scary mobs of fans GQ notes she often faces. Kendall's modeling career is going amazingly well -- she even has a $630 limited-edition black rabbit-fur felt hat named after and designed by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld himself. And the magazine notes that her proud mother Kris -- who's ring tone on Kendall's phone is Kanye West's "Gold Digger" -- had to purchase it herself, theoretically, just like the rest of us.

"What else would I be doing?" Kendall says about her modeling career. "I probably would have gone to school to get the degree to go to work, when work was already there. I didn't do it because I felt like I had to prove something. This is a career that I've always wanted."

