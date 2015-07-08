Kendall Jenner is baring it all in the name of fashion.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star leaves little to the imagination in the new Fall 2015 Calvin Klein underwear campaign, helmed "The Original Sexy."

In one ad shot by photographer Mikael Jansson, Jenner is seen giving a seductive stare while posed in a lacy bra.

But it's the other image that is sure to make jaws drop. The 19-year-old model flaunts her physique by wearing nothing but a CK thong.

Jenner -- who first posed for Calvin Klein in their denim campaign -- looks at ease in her undergarments and says this sort of modeling comes easy for her. "It was super fun," she tells Women's Wear Daily of the photo shoot, which also features models Joan Smalls, Isabeli Fontana and Edita Vilkeviciute. "Every girl loves posing in her underwear. It's always fun to do that."

As for whether she thinks she's a role model, Jenner added, "I try to be."

Jenner is not the only Calvin Klein underwear spokesperson stripping down. Justin Bieber also bared his butt in a meme-worthy Instagram pic!