Kendall Jenner's very first Estee Lauder campaign debuted Wednesday, in which the 19-year-old supermodel promotes the beauty brand's the Little Black Primer -- a new before-and-after mascara treatment.

Shot in black-and-white, Kendall shows off both her long lashes and runway strut in the new ad, striking a very pop star pose to close it out.

The commercial comes two months after she was announced as the surprising new face of Estee Lauder in November.

"It's something that I didn't expect to happen so quickly," she said of her high-profile gig at the time. "It's so crazy ... I just feel so incredibly blessed."

She also recently revealed that it isn't weird for her to be working so much while she's still a teenager.

"I feel like I grew up too fast a long time ago," she told The Wall Street Journal last week for their segment "The Columnists." "Having older siblings, you grow up around adults, so you mature more quickly. I saw my sisters and parents working every day, so I was pretty much brought up to be a workaholic."