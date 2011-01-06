Divorce drama? Puh-lease.

A source close to Kendra and Hank Baskett denies a recent report that the E! reality star, 25, is meeting with a lawyer.

"They are not getting divorced!" the insider tells UsMagazine.com of the parents to Hank IV, 13 months. "They're totally fine."

The twosome certainly weren't shy about showing their affection at the Comcast Entertainment Group Television Critics Association reception Wednesday. "They never left each other's side," says an onlooker, adding, "his hand was on her butt most of the night!"

And despite dealing with a long-distance relationship -- the Kendra star lived in L.A. while the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, 28, was stationed in Minneapolis during the football season -- the twosome make it a point to stay close.

"He's been sending me videos," she tells Us. "Those little mini videos from the flip camera. And Hank's calling every few seconds saying 'Guess what I taught Hank. Guess what I taught him!' It's so cool."

